Civilians From Kursk Region Can Be Evacuated Via Humanitarian Corridor To Sumy - Vereshchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A possible route of a humanitarian corridor for civilians from Russia's Kursk region to Sumy is being worked out.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We are currently working with the military on a possible route of a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Kursk region to Sumy," Vereshchuk said.

As for a humanitarian corridor towards Russia, such a possibility exists, but is subject to a respective official request from the Russian side, she said. So far, no such request has been received.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements in Russia's Kursk region.