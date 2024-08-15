(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The End Brain Cancer Initiative Welcomes Major Tim Gregory, MD to Scientific Advisory Board and Medical Advisory Board

- Dellann Elliott MydlandREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization, is pleased to welcome Major Tim Gregory, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board and Medical Advisory Board.The End Brain Cancer Initiative's Scientific Advisory Board makes recommendations on research priorities conducted or supported by EBCI. This includes the evaluation of EBCI awarded grants, cooperative agreements and contracts, and concept review of those activities which it considers meritorious and consistent with the EBCI's programs. The Scientific Advisory Board is instrumental in increasing EBCI's Operational and Programing funding/revenue for increased capacity, sustainability, and IMPACT.Major Gregory began his army career with an enlistment in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2009 and then concurrently attended his undergraduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh. He was commissioned to attend USUHS in 2013 and was inspired during his rotations in both neurology and oncology. Graduating in 2017, he proceeded to Madigan Army Medical Center for his neurology residency. Through outstanding mentorship and generous support from Army leadership, he went on to a two-year Neuro-Oncology Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer in Houston, TX, after which he received orders to return as faculty at Madigan Army Medical Center.While building up a new brain tumor program at Madigan with a clinical research focus, Major Gregory's primary academic interest is medical student and resident education. He is the only military neuro-oncologist on the West Coast and is actively leveraging telemedicine services to provide care to military beneficiaries who lack access to neuro-oncology in underserved regions, including Alaska and Hawaii.“The End Brain Cancer Initiative, our Scientific Advisory Board, staff and I are humbled and proud to work alongside Major Gregory, MD to increase brain cancer patient disease education, awareness and outreach, as well as to increase access for all U.S. active military and VETS to specialists, advanced treatments, devices, diagnostics and clinical trials,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, the End Brain Cancer Initiative's President and CEO.“All oncologists in the WA state should be made aware of Dr. Gregory's role at Madigan and his role at the Swedish Neuroscience Institute/Ivy Brain Center one day per week.”“We are delighted to welcome Major Tim Gregory to the End Brain Cancer Initiative Scientific Advisory Board,” said Jolene Anderson, Scientific Advisory Board Chair and Board Member.“Major Gregory brings his deep expertise as a neuro-oncologist for veterans and military hospitals and their patients to our Scientific Advisory Board. We believe this will greatly expand patient services, education and scientific breakthroughs for our veterans and the military. We are deeply honored to work with Major Tim Gregory on our Scientific Advisory Board.”The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's work and mission at EndBrainCancer.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, +1 425-785-8489, ...###

