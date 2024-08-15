Best Lawyers Releases The 2025 Editions Of The Best Lawyers In America® Honoring Top Legal Talent Across The Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Best Lawyers® , the world's oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the profession, today announced the release of its 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and fifth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. These prestigious recognitions highlight outstanding legal talent and represent the top 5% of lawyers across the United States, providing invaluable guidance to clients and legal professionals.

Best Lawyers Releases the 2025 Editions of The Best Lawyers in America®

Continue Reading

The 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America features lawyers from 204 metropolitan areas spanning 150 practice areas. More than 23 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 80,000 honorees. This year's edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America highlights over 26,000 of the next generation of legal leaders in 79 practice areas, representing the profession's future.

The "Lawyer of the Year" has been awarded to only 5,223 honorees. This accolade reflects the rigorous peer-review process that underpins the Best Lawyers methodology , ensuring that only the most exceptional legal talent is recognized.

"The continued growth of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are testaments to the dedication and expertise of the legal professionals recognized each year," said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "We are proud to showcase the remarkable achievements of these lawyers, who contribute significantly to the legal industry and their clients' overall success."

Commercial Litigation emerged as a dominant practice area experiencing substantial growth in recent years. The evolving nature of the legal industry, particularly in areas such as Labor and Employment Litigation and Insurance Law, has also led to increased recognition for lawyers specializing in these fields.

While Washington, D.C. and New York City continue to be leading metropolitan areas for recognized lawyers, Best Lawyers offers comprehensive coverage beyond these major legal hubs, ensuring that legal talent from across the country is acknowledged and celebrated.

Best Lawyers is committed to the legal industry and its professionals, recognizing those who drive innovation and uphold the highest standards. More than awards, Best Lawyers ensures clients can identify and access the best lawyers available and provides legal marketing strategies to advance firms and the industry.

Search

The Best Lawyers in America

and

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America

results by lawyer name, firm, region and practice area by visiting

.

About Best Lawyers®



Best Lawyers®

is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Alliccia Odeyemi

Senior Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Lawyers