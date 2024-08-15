DAP Spray Textures Now Available In 20-Ounce Can For Touch-Up Repairs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wall and Ceiling Repair Line Offers Quick, Seamless Texture Repairs, Consistent Air Pressure

Aug. 15, 2024

DAP, a leader in the home improvement and products and the #1 brand in wall repair*, is introducing 20-ounce touch-up texture repair cans to join its 2in1 Wall & Ceiling Spray Texture line, for Orange Peel and Knockdown textures. DAP is also introducing a 16-ounce texture repair can for its Popcorn texture. Delivering excellent texture match, the new spray texture repair assortment provides quick, seamless repairs to wall and ceiling texture in minutes.

"For years DAP has heard from professionals and DIYers about the pain points of spray texture, so we recently launched a full line of 2in1 Wall & Ceiling Spray Texture that reinvented aerosol spray texture application with an Aim Tech technology applicator," said Raquel Beckett, Product Marketing Director at DAP. "These new touch-up repair cans are the perfect addition to the line because they make smaller repairs quick, seamless and easy for anyone to accomplish."

DAP's new touch-up texture repair line comes in Orange Peel, Knockdown, and Popcorn formulas. Featuring an easy, user-friendly spray control grip, it provides strong wall adhesion that resists crumbling when painted due to the thick, sag-resistant formula. With a quick and easy set up time, it also textures and primes in just one step while offering fast dry times. Orange Peel, Knockdown and Popcorn will all be available in water-based formulas that feature a 30-minute paint ready time. Orange Peel will also be offered in an oil-based formula that is paint ready in just five minutes.

DAP's aerosol cans deliver consistent pressure for a seamless application. The Orange Peel and Knockdown textures' easy grip nozzle can be sprayed on the wall directly and overlapped as needed for medium or heavy textures and comes with a straw for finer textures.

"The touch-up texture repair can's ability to deliver even, quick, seamless repairs through consistent air pressure, a nozzle that won't clog easily when dispensing, and a formula that resists crumbling when painted makes repair projects fast and painless for both pros and DIYers," said Beckett.

*Based on independent hardware and lumber channel dollar sales in the Wall Repair category

About DAP Global Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For over 155 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

