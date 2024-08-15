Back-to-School with Netflix’s Kids & Family Fall Lineup of New and Returning Series and Films

(MENAFN- Redhill) Announces The Bad Guys Special, Reveals An Exclusive New Image for Spellbound, Dates for Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race: Season 2, Mighty MonsterWheelies and More





Whether it's a child’s very first day of school or they’re prepping to rejoin their friends to start the new school year, Netflix is the go-to destination for kids and family viewing with new and returning series and films.



This fall ushers in the debut of new series including Mighty MonsterWheelies, Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld and Our Oceans joining a robust line up of returning fan favorite shows like Gabby’s Dollhouse, and Hot Wheels Let’s Race. A new spooky special, The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist will get fans in the Halloween spirit. Families can also look forward to films that viewers of all ages can enjoy like Spellbound, That Christmas and Migration.



Here’s what’s coming this season with new images and date announcements highlighted:



NEW & RETURNING PRESCHOOL AND KIDS SERIES



Preschool

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 (Available Now) (Images)

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 (September 9) *DATE ANNOUNCEMENT* (Images)

Mighty MonsterWheelies (October 14) *DATE ANNOUNCEMENT* (Images)

Wonderoos: Season 2 (November 18) *DATE ANNOUNCEMENT* (Images)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 (December 2) *DATE ANNOUNCEMENT* (Images)



Kids

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (October 3) *TITLE & DATE ANNOUNCEMENT* (Images)

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (November 1) *DATE ANNOUNCEMENT* (Images)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Part 4 (November 22) *DATE ANNOUNCEMENT* (Images)

Our Oceans (Fall 2024) (Images)

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld (Winter 2024) (NEW Image)



FAMILY FILMS TO LOOK FORWARD TO

Animated Films

Migration (August 19) (Image)

Spellbound (November 22) (NEW Image) (Trailer)

That Christmas (December 6) (NEW Image)



Parents and caregivers can find more ways for kids to enjoy their favorite characters and shows through fun and engaging activities and resources like:



NEW PODCAST EPISODES

● Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr. - Parents love these bedtime stories designed to help your little ones relax and sleep - now with new episodes featuring Wonderoos, Gabby’s Dollhouse and The Creature Cases.

● Popcorn Brainstorm! Jokes & Trivia for Kids - Share a bowl of popcorn and test your brainpower with new episodes dropping throughout the fall featuring Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, and Spellbound.



NETFLIX FAMILY

● NetflixFamily- Find free printable activities, DIYs, recipes, and more for kids of all ages and stages

● Netflix Family Magazine - A FREE magazine filled with games, stories, and stickers featuring the Netflix characters you know and love. Sign up to receive upcoming issues in the mail HERE.





MENAFN15082024007652016471ID1108558873