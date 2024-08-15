Decision On Dismissal Of Education Ombudsman To Be Made At Next Government Meeting - MES

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decision to dismiss Education Ombudsman Serhiy Horbachov will be made at the next meeting.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the of Education and Science (MES).

"The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has submitted the relevant draft order to the Cabinet of Ministers, and the decision to dismiss him will be made at the next government meeting," the Ministry said.

As explained in the ministry, according to part two of Article 73 of the Law of Ukraine "On Education," the educational ombudsman is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers for a five-year term without the right to be reappointed.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 629-r dated 14 August 2019, Serhii Horbachov was appointed to the position of the Education Ombudsman for a five-year term.

The Educational Ombudsman is appointed and dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers upon the proposal of the Minister of Education and Science, as regulated by the Regulation on the Educational Ombudsman approved by Government Resolution No. 491 of 6 June 2018.

As reported, earlier, the Education Ombudsman Serhiy Gorbachev announced the government's intention to dismiss him from his post.

Earlier, on 15 July, the Ministry of Education and Science announced a competitive selection for the position of the Education Ombudsman .