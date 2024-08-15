Hannah Ligon, Idscan Senior Product Manager To Speak On Mobile Ids In Security Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The identity leader will speak on the proliferation of digital IDs, and how security companies can prepare

- Hannah Ligon, Senior Product Manager, IDScanORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IDScan, a leading developer of identity verification and data technologies, is proud to announce that Hannah Ligon, Senior Product Manager, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming GSX (Global Security Exchange) in Orlando, Florida. The twenty-minute session will focus on the rapidly growing use of digital identification technology and provide actionable insights for security companies on how to adapt and thrive when presented with these new credentials.Since Louisiana launched the first US digital ID, LA Wallet in 2018, more than 70% of eligible adults have installed the app. Now more than 30 states have announced programs to bring IDs and drivers licenses to smartphones. For security companies that check or scan IDs as part of their check-in workflow, this represents a sea change. There are more than 7 distinct applications for storage and presentation of digital IDs, many of which do not work with commercial ID scanners and nearly all of which display data in formats that are not easily readable to an untrained staff member.In this session, Ligon will provide an overview of the future of identity documents, the workflows for various state apps, and the maturity levels of different North American jurisdictions. She will dive into the data-sharing protocols under ISO 18013-5, which governs mobile driver's license (mDL) development, and how they may impact data automation workflows and customer data privacy within your system.IDScan, which keeps a detailed library of mobile ID momentum across all 50 US states, was among the first applications to launch mobile ID acceptance in VeriScan for iOS, allowing users to verify ID in Apple Wallet. They launched broader compatibility with all 10 active US digital IDs in August 2024, as well as compatibility with Queensland Australia's wildly popular Digital Licence. Through these complex integrations, IDScan has developed a deep understanding of the technical and business challenges to accepting mobile IDs, in addition to reliably authenticating physical IDs .“We see a lot of excitement in the market related to digital IDs. The idea of leaving your wallet at home is an attractive one,” said Ligon.“However, the technology for the relying party to accept mobile IDs has lagged behind the applications that distribute the credentials. We are focused on bridging that gap to empower security businesses, and ultimately increase the breadth of usefulness of mDLs and digital IDs.”Ligon's session, titled Preparing for the Wave of Digital IDs, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25 at 11:00 AM EST. All GSX attendees are invited to participate. GSX, produced by ASIS International, is the world's most comprehensive event for security professionals. For more than 65 years, security professionals have joined to access information and resources they need to succeed.About IDScan -IDScan is an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 7,500 global businesses such as AMC Theatres, Cloudbeds, Dave & Busters, and Circa Resorts. We focus on outstanding customer experience, data automation, and fraud reduction for high compliance industries.

