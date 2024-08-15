Qatar Toy Festival achieves record-breaking attendance of 100,000 visitors

(MENAFN) The second edition of the Qatar Toy Festival, which wrapped up on Wednesday, achieved a record-breaking attendance of 100,000 visitors, marking a significant 33.3 percent increase from the previous year’s inaugural event, as reported by Qatar Tourism. Spanning 31 days, the festival showcased 10 uniquely themed zones and featured an array of daily live performances, competitions, and concerts, making it a major attraction for families and visitors from across the region.



The event was highlighted by performances from prominent Arab musicians, adding to its appeal and vibrancy. Kuwaiti singer Humood AlKhuder, along with Syrian artists Tarek Alarabi Tourgane and Rasha Rizk, and Qatari singer Dana Al Meer, delivered memorable performances that captivated audiences and enhanced the festival’s festive atmosphere.



Hamad Al Khaja, acting head of events and festivals technical support at Qatar Tourism, praised the festival’s success, noting that it reflects Qatar Tourism's ongoing commitment to hosting a diverse array of events throughout the year. This dedication not only underscores Qatar’s growing reputation as a top family-friendly destination but also demonstrates the country’s ability to attract and engage large audiences with its rich cultural offerings and entertainment experiences.

