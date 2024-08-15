Paraná Tops Brazilian Education Rankings: A Clear Insight
Date
8/15/2024 8:26:14 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Paraná set a benchmark in Brazilian education by achieving the highest scores in the Basic Education Development index (Ideb).
The state outperformed others across various educational levels. This information comes from data released by the Ministry of Education and the Anísio Teixeira National Institute of Educational Studies and Research.
In high school education, Paraná advanced its Ideb score from 4.8 in 2021 to 4.9 in 2023, surpassing the national average of 4.3.
This improvement solidifies its lead over close competitors like Goiás and Espírito Santo, who both scored 4.8. Specifically, Paraná's score in state-run schools reached 4.7.
In the latter years of elementary school, Paraná's score increased from 5.4 to 5.5. This improvement elevated the state to a joint first position with Ceará and Goiás, with all three states scoring 5.5.
This performance is also reflected in the early elementary years, where Paraná topped the rankings with a score of 6.7. It surpassed Ceará's score of 6.6 and São Paulo's score of 6.5.
Paraná's Educational Reforms and Achievements
The state has been recognized for its strategic educational reforms. These include centralizing the management of schools, particularly in the higher grades of elementary school.
In addition, this approach contrasts with the prevalent model, where municipalities manage education. That model has shown lesser effectiveness in other parts of Brazil.
These accomplishments highlight Paraná's commitment to continuous improvement in educational standards. Governor Ratinho Junior emphasized this dedication, aiming to set a benchmark for public education in Latin America.
This consistent performance across different educational levels illustrates Paraná's proactive and effective educational strategies, marking it as a leader in fostering academic excellence in Brazil.
The Ideb, the main indicator of educational quality in Brazil, reflects these achievements. It evaluates educational standards by combining school performance data and student achievement scores.
In short, this approach offers a comprehensive measure of educational progress and quality on a scale from 0 to 10.
MENAFN15082024007421016031ID1108558592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.