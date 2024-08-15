Investigation gets initiated after rape, killing of doctor in India

(MENAFN) In response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal, India’s leading investigative agency has dispatched a team from New Delhi to handle the case. The move comes amid widespread protests and calls for justice from across the nation.



The lifeless and semi-naked body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered on August 9 in a hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where she had been on duty. She was scheduled to end her shift at 4 a.m. that morning.



The primary suspect, Sanjay Roy, a 35-year-old civic volunteer stationed at the hospital’s outpost, was apprehended the following day. Roy has allegedly confessed to the sexual assault and murder of the young doctor, according to local news reports.



In response to the severity of the case, the Calcutta High Court has ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Additionally, the hospital has formed a three-member panel to conduct an internal review of the incident.



The gruesome crime has sparked significant unrest, leading to a strike at the hospital where doctors have refused to work except in emergency situations. On Monday, thousands of doctors took to the streets of Kolkata to protest the murder and demand justice for the victim. They also called for improved security measures for medical staff.



The outrage has spread beyond Kolkata, with protests erupting in other major cities, including New Delhi. These demonstrations have resulted in disruptions at several hospitals. Doctor and student associations across India are advocating for a swift and thorough investigation into the doctor’s death, highlighting the need for greater safety for healthcare workers.

