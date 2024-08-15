Blazesoft Partners With RAW Group To Bring More Innovative Free-To-Play Content

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The deal will allow Blazesoft players to access some of RAW Group's most innovative games on Fortunecoins, Zulacasino and Sportzino

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Blazesoft's

brands Fortune Coins Casino , Zula Casino , and Sportzino have added another tier-one game developer to their growing list of partners after inking deals that will see RAW Group's games launch across its suite of social casinos.

RAW's game Scatters Matter is now available on Blazesoft's suite of online social casinos.

It's Blazesoft's vision to provide exceptional gaming platforms that provide free-to-play access to user's most-loved titles. As Blazesoft continues to grow, the vision has expanded to disrupting the industry by bringing innovative genres and new ideas of gameplay to the market. RAW Group aligns perfectly with this vision, developing highly innovative and exciting new slots.

The partnership will see RAW Group's games on the platforms including Scatters Matter, Joker & The Thief, Big Money Bass, and soon-to-be-released The Wild Bunch.

Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing at Blazesoft said: "Fortune Coins, Zula Casino, and Sportzino have made big waves in the North American social casino market. By teaming up with RAW Group, we will diversify our offerings and bring players the best-in-class entertainment.

In an industry crowded with the same content, RAW Group is on a mission to stand out with over 350 games in its portfolio. In keeping with its mantra of "shaking up the industry," Raw Group also operates its aggregation platform RAW Arena, which creates a route to market for those game studios that are striving to deliver something different and unique.

Tom Wood, CEO of RAW, said : Blazesoft is one of the fastest growing social destinations, and we are honoured to have been selected to release our innovative games on such an innovative brand. Blazesoft understands the need to bring fresh content and new experiences to its players, and our games allow them to do just that."

While a partnership of this nature is nothing new for Blazesoft, the company continues to operate with a focus on collaborating with the major leaguers of the industry and expanding its portfolio of brands.

ABOUT RAW IGAMING

RAW, founded in March 2021 by well-known industry experts, is a completely new studio with a conviction to create entertainment that stands out. We develop innovative, easy-to-understand and boundary-pushing games that exist outside of the commoditised world we call the Sea of Sameness. RAW is known for the patent pending SuperSlice® games and the new patent-pending mechanic, SuperTracks®, recently launched in November 2022.

ABOUT BLAZESOFT

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins , ZulaCasino , and Sportzino , the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft .

SOURCE Blazesoft Ltd.