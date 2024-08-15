BIMTECH Spearheads in €719 953 EU-Funded Project for Inclusive and Digitized Management Education

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) initiative aims to establish Teaching and Learning Centre of Excellence for accessible, inclusive, and digitized management education in higher education institutes (HEIs) of India and Nepal.



Funded by the European Union under the ERASMUS-EDU-2023-CBHE program, this project aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 10, and 17, focusing on quality education, reduced inequalities, and global partnerships. The alliance intends to achieve partnership goals of HEIs to be more internationally recognized and competitive. It envisions training programs for staff for better quality teaching in an inclusive environment and helps them adopt new learning methodologies like flipped classrooms, blended teaching, adaptive learning, and outcome-based learning.



Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH sharing the significance of this partnership said, “We are honored to play a leading role in Project AIDEdu, which is set to revolutionize management education by leveraging modern ICT tools, hence, elevating our institutions to global standards. Our collaboration with esteemed European universities will not only modernize teaching practices but also foster inclusivity and quality education. This project underscores our commitment to preparing students with the skills and competencies needed to stay relevant in an interconnected and evolving world. The upcoming workshop in Alicante will be pivotal in exchanging knowledge and developing comprehensive activity plans for our Center of Excellence, ensuring that we achieve our goals of quality education and global partnerships."



Within this 36-month-long project, BIMTECH will lead Work Package (WP) 3 and WP 5 for capacity building for Centers of Excellence and designing COEs for efficient implementation of a digital platform with innovative teaching and learning methods with respect to inclusive and technology-driven education respectively. BIMTECH will also lead the preparation of a Report on integrated SDG indicators of the project and on assessment of the implementation of best practices through a digital learning platform and its effect on SDGs aimed in the Project.



Under WP 5, BIMTECH will coordinate and participate in an 8-day workshop at the University of Alicante, Spain, and leading HEIs of Cartagena and Valencia focusing on pedagogy topics like flipped classrooms, outcome-based teaching, blended teaching, and case-based education for project coordinators from each AIDEdu partner institute. The workshop means to exchange knowledge on quality education and teaching practices between Indian, European and Nepali partners, resulting in detailed activity plans and work schedules for the Centers of Excellence at each partner institution.



Recently Dr. Himanshi Tiwari, Project Lead, BIMTECH and Dr. Shreya Mishra, Project team member, BIMTECH along with other partners from India and Nepal attended a Train the Trainer Workshop for the digital, inclusive and quality education at RIGA Technical University, Latvia and FH Johanneum Institute of Applied Science, Graz from June 17th to June 28th 2024.



Leaving its deep-rooted impact on future educational institutions, this project will bring these institutions up to international standards with modern ICT tools. The strategic collaboration will enhance the skills of technical, administrative, and managerial staff, modernizing teaching practices. Further, it will also improve teaching quality and inclusivity by training educators and promoting the exchange of best practices with European universities. VESIM, Mumbai, Project Coordinator, FH Johanneum Institute of Applied Science, Graz, Austria, University of Alicante, Spain, Riga Technical University, Riga, Kathmandu University and Global College International, Nepal are some of the other partners of the project. Updates in teaching methods, planning tools, and assessments will consequently create more opportunities for students, enabling the adoption of new approaches like micro-credentials and making educational achievements more comparable and visible. Hence, students will gain new skills in collaboration, team building, and project management. Another feather in the cap will be enhanced student exchanges with EU countries, fated to provide valuable international experiences, contributing to the project's overall success.



“Innovative and digitized pedagogical tools and infrastructure can play a key role in making India’s higher education even more inclusive and accessible”, says Dr. Himanshi Tiwari (Project Lead BIMTECH), while having high aspirations from the Centers of Excellence for quality teaching and learning, as one of the key deliverables of the project.

"Innovative and digitized pedagogical tools and infrastructure can play a key role in making India's higher education even more inclusive and accessible", says Dr. Himanshi Tiwari (Project Lead BIMTECH), while having high aspirations from the Centers of Excellence for quality teaching and learning, as one of the key deliverables of the project.





