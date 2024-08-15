Neterra once again shortlisted for prestigious Global Connectivity Award

(MENAFNEditorial) Neterra continues to solidify its leading position in the industry by being shortlisted for the "Best Central and Eastern European/Eurasian Connectivity Provider" award at the 2024 Global Connectivity Awards. This nomination, for the second consecutive year, is a testament to the high quality of services Neterra delivers across the region.



Last year, the company proudly won this award, showcasing its commitment to innovation and advancement in the telecommunications sector. In 2023, Neterra achieved significant milestones, including expanding its services to 18 new countries and increasing its monthly recurring revenue by nearly 20%. These accomplishments further establish Neterra as a reliable connectivity partner in Central and Eastern Europe.



"We are honored to be recognized once again for our contributions to connectivity in the region," said Neven Dilkov, founder and CEO of Neterra. "This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to deliver the highest quality services to our customers."



The Global Connectivity Awards celebrate the companies and individuals who are shaping the future of connectivity.



The award ceremony will take place on October 16, 2024, at Indigo @ the O2 in London, where the winners will be announced. Neterra eagerly anticipates joining the other finalists in celebrating the industry's achievements.





