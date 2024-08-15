Media reports Germany issuing first detention warrant over Nord Stream explosions

(MENAFN) The German Public Prosecutor has issued the first arrest warrant in connection with the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, according to reports from local media. The suspect, identified as 'Vladimir Z', is a Ukrainian citizen. However, it remains unclear whether he has any affiliations with Ukrainian military or intelligence services.



The Nord Stream pipelines, which transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, were severely damaged in September 2022 due to a series of explosions in the Baltic Sea. This sabotage led to a halt in gas supplies from Russia to Germany. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was also affected, had not yet begun operations due to delays caused by European Union regulatory processes.



According to reports from German state broadcaster ARD, as well as *Suddeutsche Zeitung* and *Die Zeit*, Federal Public Prosecutor Jens Rommel issued the arrest warrant for 'Vladimir Z' in early June. While the primary suspect has been identified, there are also reports of two other Ukrainian nationals, described as a couple, who are being considered as potential accomplices in the case.



In efforts to apprehend the suspect, German authorities have requested cooperation from their Polish counterparts. It is believed that the suspect was tracked to an area west of Warsaw before he disappeared. ARD also reported that they were able to contact 'Vladimir Z' by phone, but he denied any involvement in the sabotage.



The investigation has drawn attention to a yacht named the ‘Andromeda’, which is alleged to have been used by the suspected saboteurs to reach the site of the attacks. However, Polish authorities have downplayed these claims, asserting that the yacht’s voyage was merely a tourist trip and that the crew was not flagged as suspicious.



The ongoing investigation continues to unravel the complexities surrounding the Nord Stream sabotage, with various international and local authorities working to clarify the connections and motivations behind the attacks.

