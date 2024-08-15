Uber Freight Evolves Freight Quoting And Booking Platform For Emerging And Growing Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First introduced in 2018, Uber Freight has experienced a 176% increase in growth YoY and now includes full integration with leading ERP provider

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight , the leading end-to-end enterprise suite powering intelligent logistics, today announced the largest evolution of its instant freight quoting and booking platform, now rebranded as Uber Freight Shipping . Originally launched in 2018 to streamline freight quoting, booking and tracking from start to finish, the now delivers enhanced features such as 24/7 support, rate comparisons and extended capacity options and is fully integrated with a leading ERP provider.



As operational costs rise, small and medium-sized businesses face increasing challenges in managing their supply chains due to limited access to advanced, cost-effective tools. Uber Freight Shipping addresses these challenges by democratizing access to powerful logistics technology, enabling businesses to operate with greater speed, transparency, and efficiency.

Since its inception, Uber Freight Shipping-formally known as Shipper Platform-has seen widespread adoption this year, with a 176% increase in new customers and 44% increase in less-than-truckload shipments. Uber Freight Shipping builds on this momentum, offering enhanced capabilities that further accelerate supply chain performance.

"Our customers need a platform that's quick, easy to use, and gives them instant access to the FTL and LTL capacity they need, whether they're moving one load or a thousand,” said Steve Barber, Head of Shipper Products at Uber Freight.”Uber Freight Shipping was built with that in mind – it's the go-to solution for shippers who need to get things done efficiently and without hassle."

Key features of Uber Freight Shipping include:



Instant Booking – Quote and book full-truckload (FTL), including dry van, reefer, and flatbed, and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments from a single interface. Move shipments by tapping into our ever-growing carrier network of 150+ LTL and 95K+ FTL carriers.

ERP Integration – Digitize and organize essential documents like PODs and BOLs. ERP integration allows users to seamlessly connect to Uber Freight Shipping, simplifying the transition from order review to shipment creation.

Transparent Pricing, Easy Comparisons – Access instant, transparent quotes and compare rates. Rates and Lanes tool allows shippers to upload and compare rate-on-file and contract rates with spot rates available from Uber Freight. Shippers can also tender directly to contracted providers. 24/7 Support Across Modes – Enhanced dedicated customer service provides real-time support for all-things-shipping. Dedicated account support offers customized multi-modal solutions, backed by logistics experts who provide quotes and shipping solutions for hazmat, intermodal, international, multi-stop, and expedited services.

"Since the pandemic, the market has been really challenging to navigate,” said Brian Lee, Head of Supply Chain at Hart Print.“Before Uber Freight we were managing multiple platforms and manually booking shipments, which made it almost impossible to predict our costs. This put a lot of strain on our budget and resources. We needed a way to better manage our shipping needs so we could keep pace with customer demands and focus on growth.”

Uber Freight Shipping is the latest innovation from Uber Freight, following the successful launch of Uber Freight Exchange: Contract and Uber Freight Exchange: Spot . These advancements offer shippers and carriers seamless and efficient procurement experience, underscoring Uber Freight's commitment to lead the pace of logistics for businesses of all sizes.

ABOUT UBER FREIGHT

Uber Freight is a market-leading enterprise technology company powering intelligent logistics. With a suite of end-to-end logistics applications, managed services and an expansive carrier network, Uber Freight advances supply chains and moves the world's goods. Today, the company manages over $18 billion of freight and one of the largest networks of carriers. It is backed by best-in-class investors and provides services for 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Del Monte Foods, Nestle, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and more. For more, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact: Sam Hallock, Corporate Communications at Uber Freight, ... .