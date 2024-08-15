Doha becomes center stage for high-stakes negotiations aimed establishing ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Doha will become the center stage for high-stakes negotiations aimed at establishing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, following a prolonged 10-month conflict between Israel and Gaza. This initiative comes in the context of escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran, as well as their respective regional allies.



Both the United States and Israel have announced plans to send delegations to Qatar for these critical talks. The discussions are anticipated to include representatives from Egyptian and Qatari mediation teams, along with officials from Washington. Although Hamas leaders are based in Qatar, the group has not yet confirmed their participation in the session scheduled for Thursday.



On the ground, the situation remains severe. Israeli military actions in Gaza have persisted, with reports indicating that the death toll has approached forty thousand, according to figures from the Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that an Israeli delegation will be present in Doha, provided that the mediators make progress towards a ceasefire and address the issue of hostages held in Gaza. The Israeli delegation will feature prominent figures such as the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet, Nitzan Allon (coordinator of the hostage file), and Ofir Falk (political adviser).



United States intelligence chief William Burns is also expected to attend the Doha negotiations, highlighting the significance of these discussions.



A source from Hamas stated that the group will monitor the negotiations closely, evaluating whether the talks indicate a genuine commitment from the Israeli side or if they are simply another instance of delay tactics by Netanyahu.



The Doha negotiations are crucial as they aim to tackle urgent humanitarian issues in Gaza while addressing broader regional geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558191