Unlock A Year Of Free Rent: Piñata Launches Game-Changing Credit Building & Rewards Program

A Year Of Free Rent

Meet Piñata

Build Credit, Get Rewarded, And Win Big With Piñata

- Lily Liu, CEO of Piñata YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Piñata , the ultimate reward and credit-building program, is redefining 'Renter ROI.' To celebrate its launch, any renter who joins by October 31st, 2024, will be automatically entered to WIN A YEAR OF FREE RENT! Two runner-up prizes featuring a month of free rent will also be awarded.Here's how it works: Members' rent payments are reported to all three major credit bureaus, maximizing their credit score impact. With free back reporting, renters can see a significant improvement to their credit scores by an average of 65 points within the first six months, especially with those with subprime scores averaging 165+ point increases.The WIN A YEAR OF FREE RENT giveaway kicks off the company's consumer-facing award-winning membership program. Renters can sign up independently of their landlords, transforming their own rental experience into financial resilience. For just $5 a month-the price of a cup of coffee-renters nationwide finally receive the rewards and credit they deserve for their largest monthly expense.“For everyday renters trying to make ends meet, this revolutionizes the rental experience by offering renters a path to greater financial stability.”Powered by Piñata: What's in it for a renter for the price of a coffee each month?Piñata $5/mo membership summary:- Rent reporting to all three credit bureaus- 24-month back reporting- Credit score dashboard- $100+ in rewards and gift cards- Weekly giveaways- Zero-fee rewards debit card- Daily deals- Surprise reward dropsWhat makes Piñata different?The Piñata membership includes free back reporting and access to Piñata Pay , the no-fee debit account that rewards renters for every dollar they save or spend.Piñata's Credit Building Works:- Average score increase: 65+ points- For scores starting at 500 or lower: 165+ points- Top scorers: 200+ points- With back reporting: 44 points increase in the first month, 68 points in the secondAbout:Piñata, one of the nation's largest rental membership programs, is on a mission to make renting smarter and more rewarding for both tenants and landlords alike. The company, founded in 2020 and led by women of color, offers renters a unique set of financial benefits, including rewards and credit-score-boosting opportunities, while also providing a unique amenity for landlords. While Piñata does offer a free version of the program, the cost of a premium Pinata membership is just $60 a year, making it the most affordable membership program of its kind.Piñata is dedicated to making renters' lives more rewarding, affordable, and secure through innovative credit-building and reward programs.Learn more about Piñata's YEAR OF FREE RENT giveaway rules.See the daily excitement on Instagram: @pinata

