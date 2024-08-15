Increasing Debt Levels Raise Concerns For SLC Agrícola’S Financial Stability

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) faced a challenging second quarter in 2024, with declines in key metrics primarily due to adverse conditions in the soybean market.



SLC Agrícola is a leading Brazilian agricultural producer specializing in soybeans, cotton, corn, and other crops.



Established in 1977, it has significantly grown in the agribusiness sector by leveraging advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable practices.



The company aims to enhance productivity and efficiency while committing to sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.

Financial Performance Overview

Net Income:

Net income decreased by 7.8% to R$ 321.142 million ($58.93 million), down from R$ 348.719 million ($63.99 million) in Q2 2023. Challenges in the soybean segment significantly impacted profitability.





EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA fell sharply by 53.4% to R$ 258.1 million ($47.36 million). Operational pressures exacerbated this drop, with reduced soybean productivity and pricing contributing to the decline.

Free Cash Flow:

Free cash flow deteriorated by 40.6%, resulting in a negative R$ 543.006 million ($99.63 million).



This negative cash flow was driven by decreased soybean revenue and expenditures on inputs for the 2023–24 crop, alongside investments in machinery and soil amendments for the 2024–25 crop.

Revenue and Sales Analysis

Net Revenue:

Net revenue fell by 6.4% to R$ 1.351 billion ($247.89 million), primarily driven by the soybean segment. Reduced productivity in the 2023–24 harvest affected overall revenue.

Sales by crop:







Cotton: Sales volume increased by 58.9%.



Cotton Seed: Sales surged by 84.3%.



Corn sales saw a modest increase of 2.7%.



Cattle: Sales rose by 51.5%.



Other Crops: Sales increased by 179%.

Soybeans (commercial + seeds): sales volume decreased by 27.4%, highlighting the significant impact on overall performance.







Reduced soybean productivity and pricing pressures



Negative cash flow due to decreased soybean revenue and investments in future crops

Increased leverage, with a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio rising to 1.99x.







Diversification: Significant sales increases in cotton (58.9%), cotton seed (84.3%), cattle (51.5%), and other crops (179%).

Forward-looking investments: continued investments in machinery and soil amendments for future crop cycles.







Sustainability focus: growing emphasis on environmentally friendly practices and energy efficiency.



Digitalization: Increasing adoption of digital technologies and automation in agricultural processes.

Alternative proteins: rising investments in cultivated meat and other alternative protein sources are creating new market opportunities.







The company needs to manage its increased debt levels carefully.



Continued diversification of the crop portfolio may help mitigate risks.



Improving operational efficiencies will be crucial for enhancing competitiveness.

External market conditions, particularly in the soybean sector, will significantly influence future performance.



