This report analyzes the evolution of IaaS and PaaS solutions in the cloud, the factors that will drive or restrain growth in 2024, the challenges and opportunities for public cloud infrastructure and providers, and the market's size and forecasted growth.

Cloud infrastructure and platforms form the foundation upon which digital economies are built. For more than a decade, the modernization and migration of applications and data to the cloud have been a priority for companies worldwide. Under the weight of high interest rates, inflation, and sluggish post-pandemic recovery, the growth of the cloud infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) market decelerated in 2023.

In 2024, driven by economic recovery and the expanding applications of generative AI, the industry projects more robust growth. The growth of generative AI has been staggering, and this is expected to continue even more strongly in 2024. Considering that training large language models requires storing and processing immense volumes of data - a task that is hardly feasible outside the extensive data centers of major cloud hyperscalers, the IaaS and PaaS industry is well-positioned to reap vast benefits from this technological revolution.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Sovereign Cloud

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cost Optimization Growth Opportunity 3 - AI-Cloud Integration

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Market Growth Overview

Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Definitions

Global Cloud Services Landscape

Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Segmentation by Region

Research Scope

Competitors in the Global Cloud IaaS Market

Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market - Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market

Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market - Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market

Global Cloud Iaas-PaaS Market - Forecast



Forecast Assumptions - Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market

Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast

North America - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast

Latin America - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast

EMEA - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis



Provider Market Share Market Share by Region

