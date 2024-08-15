Cloud Infrastructure-As-A-Service And Platform-As-A-Service Market Analysis Report 2024: Iaas And Paas Industry Is Well-Positioned To Reap Vast Benefits From Generative AI And LLM Growth
Date
8/15/2024 6:48:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the evolution of IaaS and PaaS solutions in the cloud, the factors that will drive or restrain market growth in 2024, the challenges and opportunities for public cloud infrastructure and platform providers, and the market's size and forecasted growth.
Cloud infrastructure and platforms form the foundation upon which digital economies are built. For more than a decade, the modernization and migration of applications and data to the cloud have been a priority for companies worldwide. Under the weight of high interest rates, inflation, and sluggish post-pandemic recovery, the growth of the cloud infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) market decelerated in 2023.
In 2024, driven by economic recovery and the expanding applications of generative AI, the industry projects more robust growth. The growth of generative AI has been staggering, and this is expected to continue even more strongly in 2024. Considering that training large language models requires storing and processing immense volumes of data - a task that is hardly feasible outside the extensive data centers of major cloud hyperscalers, the IaaS and PaaS industry is well-positioned to reap vast benefits from this technological revolution.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Sovereign Cloud Growth Opportunity 2 - Cost Optimization Growth Opportunity 3 - AI-Cloud Integration
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Metrics Market Growth Overview Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Definitions Global Cloud Services Landscape Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Segmentation by Region Research Scope Competitors in the Global Cloud IaaS Market Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market - Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market - Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis for the Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market
Global Cloud Iaas-PaaS Market - Forecast
Forecast Assumptions - Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Global Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast North America - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast Latin America - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast EMEA - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast Asia-Pacific - Cloud IaaS and PaaS Market Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Discussion
Market Share Analysis
Provider Market Share Market Share by Region
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15082024004107003653ID1108558110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.