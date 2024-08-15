Sanrio Sensation: Hello Kitty Brings "Super Adventure" original musical to Australia in September

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Japan to Down Under: Sanrio original musical 'Hello Kitty's Super Adventure' Hits Australian Stages in September

AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hello Australia, prepare to welcome the well-received musical from Asia, created by Sanrio, one of the world's leading intellectual property companies, to introduce its original renowned musical, Hello Kitty's Super Adventure, to Australian audiences for the first time.The production will visit three cities and begin its tour in the Gold Coast this September, coinciding with the school holidays, offering audiences across Australia the opportunity to experience this unique blend of Eastern storytelling. This tour marks a significant milestone as five of Sanrio's most beloved characters take the stage in an enchanting musical production in Australia.The musical draws inspiration from the famous Chinese novel Journey to the West, blending themes of adventure and friendship. The story follows five characters of Sanrio as they embark on a journey full of challenges and discoveries. After accidentally opening a mysterious box, two of the characters are captured by monsters, leading the rest of the group to join Monk Tripitaka and his disciples in a quest to rescue their friends. Along the way, they face obstacles and encounter mythical creatures as they search for a way back to the real world.Sanrio's original musical production, which has enjoyed tremendous success across Asia, has been performed over 1,000 times in Japan, China, Korea, and Taiwan after 11 years of delighting fans across Asia. The production will now bring its magic to Australian audiences and offer a unique opportunity for long-time Sanrio fans and families seeking a memorable experience. Audiences will experience Sanrio's beloved characters in an adventure led by Hello Kitty, offering a joyful and enchanting journey into the world of Sanrio.The Australian tour dates are as follows:Gold Coast - The Star TheatreMon, 23 Sep to Tue, 24 Sep 2024Tickets on sale from 15 AugustMelbourne - Palais TheatreMon, 30 Sep to Wed, 02 Oct 2024Tickets on sale from 13 AugustSydney - State TheatreMon, 07 Oct to Thu, 10 Oct 2024Tickets on sale from 13 AugustWith only 12 performances scheduled across Australia, tickets are expected to be in high demand. Fans and families alike will have the rare opportunity to witness Sanrio's characters in a musical that promises to deliver a heartwarming and visually stunning experience.A preview of the show is available at YouTube: .For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, promotions, and exclusive merchandise, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official show tour website: .ABOUT SANRIOSanrio was founded in 1960 and has over 3000 characters. Sanrio is a pioneering force in character-based IP, successfully blending cute aesthetics with savvy business strategies. Its ability to create enduring characters, expand globally, adapt to new markets and technologies, and maintain cultural relevance has made it one of the most successful IP companies in the world. The influence of Sanrio extends far beyond mere merchandise, shaping aspects of global popular culture and serving as a prime example of the power of well-managed intellectual property.Sanrio brings the world a new meaning of 'SMILES' – they are not used to express respect, trust and love only, but can also serve as a bridge to communicate with one's inner world. While helping people pursue happiness, seek mutual understanding, and establish good friendships, Sanrio also provides spiritual leisure and satisfaction to people.ABOUT SANRIO PUROLANDSanrio Puroland is a unique and enchanting indoor theme park located in Tokyo, Japan, dedicated to the beloved characters created by Sanrio. Sanrio Puroland stands out as a unique attraction in Tokyo, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for Sanrio fans and families looking for a magical day out. It's not just a theme park, but a celebration of the kawaii culture that Sanrio has helped popularize worldwide. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Hello Kitty and friends or simply looking for a delightful and unusual attraction in Tokyo, Sanrio Puroland promises a memorable and joyful experience. Official website:

