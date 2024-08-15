Amy's Kitchen Proudly Announces B Corporation® Recertification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leader in organic prepared foods scores the highest among large US food companies and is recertified with a five percent increase

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen is proud to announce it has successfully recertified as a

B Corporation®

(B CorpTM), reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards in social and environmental performance. Amy's now ranks as the highest scoring large* US food company.

Every three years, companies undergo a rigorous recertification process to maintain B Corp status, measuring performance in five impact areas – governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. Amy's responded to more than 300 questions involving significant data analysis and documentation.

The company was recognized in 2020 for the positive impact it created through its inherently beneficial business model: making high-quality, organic foods that are convenient and accessible. Amy's has never wavered in its long-standing commitment to doing well by doing good, and continuously strives to keep improving in the areas of social and environmental purpose.

Companies looking to meet the B Corp standard must score 80 or higher to qualify.

In 2024 Amy's achieved a score of 107.5, which is five percent higher than its original certification score in 2020 and 34% more than required for certification. The median score for the 50,000 businesses that have completed the assessment is 50.9.



"Our recertification is not just a badge; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to doing the right thing for our customers, our people and our planet," said Paul Schiefer, President of Amy's. "It reflects the journey we are on to elevate every facet of our business -- from sourcing organic ingredients to enhancing worker welfare."

As Amy's looks to the future, it is committed to pushing these boundaries even further, ensuring that every meal served not only feeds people well but also fosters a healthier and more sustainable world.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company

and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 135 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods , and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe.

*

Large company defined as a business with over $200 million in revenue

