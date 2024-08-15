North America And Europe Micromobility Sharing Profitability And Business Model Analysis Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micromobility Sharing Profitability and Business Model Analysis, North America and Europe, 2023 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes and forecasts the micromobility sharing from 2023 to 2030 for North America and Europe. The report will benefit solution providers, micromobility sharing operators, policymakers, and a host of other participants.

The micromobility sharing industry is rapidly expanding, fueled by the promise of sustainable urban transportation and convenient last-mile connectivity. The path to profitability, however, remains complex and elusive for many operators. This study examines the multifaceted landscape of micromobility, analyzing the strategic drivers and challenges faced by key participants, such as Bird, (Helbiz), Ryde, Marti Technologies, Donkey Republic, and Bike Share Toronto.

Through a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational models, market strategies, and external factors, this study uncovers the key ingredients for success in this dynamic industry. The study highlights the importance of strategic market selection, operational efficiency, diversified revenue streams, data-driven decision making, and adaptability in navigating the evolving micromobility landscape.

Moreover, the study delves into the critical challenges hindering profitability, including seasonality, operational costs, intense competition, regulatory hurdles, and fleet management complexities. By dissecting these obstacles, the study provides valuable insights and recommendations for both established operators and newcomers seeking to carve a sustainable path to profitability in the burgeoning micromobility sector.

In addition, this study offers a comprehensive and strategic overview of the micromobility industry, providing the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and drive innovation in this transformative transportation sector.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Multimodal Integration

Focus on Improving Safety Swappable Battery Infrastructure

The scope of the research includes the following:



Revenue and cost analysis of key micromobility sharing segments: eBike sharing, bike sharing, and eScooter sharing

Fleet and gross market value forecast for the shared micromobility segments

In-depth financial analysis of 6 micromobility sharing operators: Marti Technologies, Bird, Ryde, Bike Share Toronto, and Donkey Republic

Revenue

Trips

Fleet size

Operating profit

Gross profit

Revenue, cost, and gross profit per trip

Strategic advantages these companies have that could help them achieve profitability

Challenges hindering these companies from achieving profitability Growth opportunities in this segment

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in Micromobility Sharing Segment



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Micromobility Sharing Industry

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

eScooter Sharing - Market Segmentation and Definition

Bike Sharing - Market Segmentation and Definition

Competitive Environment Key Competitors by Region

Growth Generator



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

GMR and Fleet Size Forecast

GMR Forecast by Segment

GMR Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Fleet Size Forecast by Segment

Fleet Size Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Cost Analysis of the Micromobility Sharing Segment



Brief Overview of the Top Participants in Each Segment

Participants Involved in the Micromobility Sharing Value Chain

Cost Incurred in Launching a Micromobility Sharing Business

Micromobility Sharing - Revenue Models

Definition of Financial Terminologies

Revenue and Gross Profit Analysis of Select Participants

Fleet Size and Average trips per vehicle per day Analysis of Select Participants

eScooter Sharing Revenue and Cost Analysis

eBike Sharing Revenue and Cost Analysis

Traditional Bike Sharing Revenue and Cost Analysis

Key Strategies for Micromobility Profitability Profitability Hurdles in Micromobility

Growth Generator - Micromobility Sharing Operator Analysis



Marti Technologies - Business Model

Marti Technologies - Financial and Operational Performance

Marti Technologies - Strategic Advantages

Marti Technologies - Profitability Challenges

Bird - Business Model

Bird - Financial and Operational Performance

Bird - Strategic Advantages

Bird - Profitability Challenges

(Helbiz) - Business Model

- Financial and Operational Performance

- Strategic Advantages

- Profitability Challenges

Ryde - Business Model

Ryde - Financial and Operational Performance

Ryde - Strategic Advantages

Ryde - Profitability Challenges

Bike Share Toronto - Business Model

Bike Share Toronto - Financial and Operational Performance

Bike Share Toronto - Strategic Advantages

Bike Share Toronto - Profitability Challenges

Donkey Republic - Business Model

Donkey Republic - Financial and Operational Performance

Donkey Republic - Strategic Advantages Donkey Republic - Profitability Challenges

Best Practices Recognition

