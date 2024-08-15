Russians Shell Kupiansk District, Destroy Logistics Infrastructure Facility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Thursday, 15 August, Russian shelled the village of Osynove in Kupiansk district, destroying a logistics infrastructure facility.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, this morning a private house in Kozacha Lopan of the Derhachiv territorial community burned down as a result of enemy shelling .

In Kupiansk-Vuzlove, a 9-storey residential building and a car were burning as a result of hostile shelling in the evening of 14 August.

In Vidrodzhenivske of Bohodukhiv district, a private house and two outbuildings were burning as a result of shelling.

In Kupiansk, a 64-year-old man was injured when a drone hit a car.

An FPV drone attack on a vehicle in Bilyi Kolodyazh killed a man and a woman, medics from the Hospitallers medical battalion. Three civilians travelling in another car were also injured.

Two outbuildings were on fire in Kruhlyakivka, Kuryliv territorial community.

In Bilyi Kolodyazh of the Vovchansk territorial community, houses were damaged by shelling.

According to Synehubov, four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Sotnytsia Kozachok.

Nine hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove.

