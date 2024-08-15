In Frontline, 165 Combat Engagements Took Place Over Last Day, Enemy Advanced In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 165 combat engagements took place at the frontline, 58 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was announced by the spokesman for the General Staff of the of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on the air of the telethon 'United News', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

'Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded. Yesterday, Russian terrorists launched five missile on the territory of Ukraine using five missiles, as well as 58 air strikes, including the use of 71 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian terrorists made 4,365 attacks , 135 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems,' he informed.

Kovalyov added that four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Sotnytsia Kozachok.

In the Kupiansk sector, 9 hostile attacks took place over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy attacks near Senkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Nevske, Terny and Makiivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 25 unsuccessful attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Pereyizne, Spirne and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian occupants attacked 5 times near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 24 attacks near Pivnichne, Nelipivka, Zalizne, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 58 attacks by Russian occupants towards Vozdvyzhenka, Yelizavetivka, Hrodivka, Orlivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka and Ptyche. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Vozdvyzhenka and Hrodivka. The enemy advanced using attack and bombing aircraft.

In the Kurakhov sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 7 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Vodiane and Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian occupants tried to drive Ukrainian defence units from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. In total, the Russians conducted 3 unsuccessful assaults.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 7 times. They received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 15 August 2024 amounted to about 595,620 people, including another 1,220 people over the past day.