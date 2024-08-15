Eurozone GDP growth remains steady in second quarter

(MENAFN) According to data from Eurostat released on Wednesday, the Eurozone's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, meeting expectations. This steady growth rate mirrors the performance in the first quarter of the year, which also recorded a 0.3 percent increase. The Eurozone had previously shown no growth in the final quarter of 2023, highlighting a modest yet consistent recovery in economic activity.



Year-on-year, the Eurozone's growth rate improved to 0.6 percent in the second quarter, up from 0.4 percent in the first quarter. This annual increase aligns with forecasts, indicating a gradual strengthening of economic performance within the region. The data reflects a continuation of the Eurozone's slow but steady economic recovery, despite facing various challenges throughout the year.



Overall, the second-quarter figures underscore a stable economic environment in the Eurozone, with growth rates holding steady from the previous quarter and showing improvement on an annual basis. This consistent performance suggests that the region's economy is on a path of cautious optimism, contributing positively to the broader European economic landscape.



MENAFN15082024000045015682ID1108557883