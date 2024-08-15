German authorities issue arrest warrant for Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage

(MENAFN) German prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian individual in connection with the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, according to reports from German outlets ARD, Die Zeit, and Süddeutsche Zeitung. The suspect, identified as Volodymyr Z., is believed to have been involved in planting explosive devices on the pipelines. German authorities had requested a European arrest warrant for him in June, with the last known address being in Poland. However, it remains unclear why Polish authorities have not yet apprehended him, and the suspect is now thought to have fled.



The Polish prosecutor's office confirmed receiving the arrest warrant for Volodymyr Z. in June as part of an ongoing investigation in Germany, but the suspect had reportedly left for Ukraine before any arrest could be made. Additionally, German investigators have identified two other Ukrainians, a man and a woman, who they suspect were also involved in the sabotage, though no arrest warrants have been issued for them at this time. The Nord Stream pipelines, which experienced four major gas leaks in September 2022 following two underwater explosions, have been central to geopolitical tensions, particularly as Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe in response to Western sanctions imposed over its conflict with Ukraine.



MENAFN15082024000045015682ID1108557882