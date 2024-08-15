(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Ammonia is estimated at US$80.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$127.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the ammonia market is driven by several factors, including the intensifying global demand for agricultural fertilizers, advancements in technologies for ammonia synthesis, and the evolving role of ammonia in green energy solutions. Enhanced efficiency and reduced carbon footprint in ammonia production are becoming increasingly crucial due to stricter environmental regulations and the shift towards sustainable industrial practices. Innovations such as the electrolysis of water to produce hydrogen using renewable energy sources instead of natural gas, and the subsequent synthesis of green ammonia, are paving the way for cleaner production methods. Additionally, the potential of ammonia as a zero-emission fuel in power generation and marine transport is gaining traction, reflecting broader efforts to decarbonize various sectors.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Liquid Ammonia segment, which is expected to reach US$67.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.0%. The Ammonia Gas segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.4% CAGR to reach $33.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Ammonia - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Ammonia: Product Profile

Ammonia Synthesis: Historical Perspective

Key Applications of Ammonia

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Fertilizers: The Leading Application Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Ammonia Production Scenario

Global Ammonia Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) for 2018, 2019 and 2030P

Global Ammonia Production Capacity Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2023

Global Ammonia Production by Country (Thousand Metric Tons of Contained Nitrogen) for 2023

Ammonia Production Capacity Additions (in mtpa) by Country through 2030

Competition

World Brands Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Food Needs of the World and Focus on Improving Farm Yield through Fertilizer Use to Drive Ammonia Demand

Food Demand Worldwide

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre

Role of Fertilizers in Addressing Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional Insecurity to Spur Market Growth

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Explosives Emerge as a Promising End-Use Market for Ammonia

Global Explosives Market Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region/Country: 2018 & 2024

Ammonia as a Refrigerant to Propel Market Gains

List of Various Refrigerants Types

Importance of Cold Storage Systems in Global Supply Chains: Positive Outlook for Ammonia-Based Refrigeration Systems

HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry to Boost Prospects for Ammonia

Green Ammonia Holds Tremendous Potential for Growth

Green Ammonia Market Poised for High Growth

SOE Technology Leads Green Ammonia Market

Focus on Green Ammonia Projects

Ammonia Holds Promise for Convenient Hydrogen Transportation

Sustainable Focus of Mining Industry Drives Focus onto Green Ammonia

IMO Mandates Transition to Eco-Friendly Marine Fuel, Ammonia Market to Benefit in Long Run

Japan Embraces Green Ammonia for Marine Sector

Technology Developments and Research Programs to Boost Market Growth

Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly Ammonia to Green Hydrogen Conversion Method

Rutherford Appleton Laboratory Researchers Develop Green Ammonia as Eco-Fuel Natural Gas Dynamics Determine Profitability of Ammonia Production

