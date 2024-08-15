Renewable Chemicals Business Research Report 2023-2030: Developing Countries To Spearhead Future Prospects, Ethanol Spearheads Market Growth
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Renewable Chemicals is estimated at US$94.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$204.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the renewable chemicals market is driven by several factors. Firstly, advancements in biotechnology and process engineering have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of producing renewable chemicals. Secondly, the increasing regulatory support and favorable government policies are accelerating market adoption. Thirdly, the rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is pushing industries to shift towards renewable chemicals.
Lastly, the continuous depletion of fossil fuel reserves and the volatility of oil prices are compelling industries to seek alternative raw materials, further boosting the market for renewable chemicals. These drivers collectively ensure robust growth and innovation within the renewable chemicals sector.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Competitive Landscape Renewable Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction Applications of Renewable Chemicals Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies Types of Manufacturing Processes Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the Opportunities Ahead Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-Based Materials and Chemicals Regional Market Analysis Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth Recent Market Activity Market Challenges Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based Chemical (t CO2/t of product)) Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from Biomass Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with Researchers Eye on Conversion of Renewable Biomass to N-Acetylglucosamine Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs India Updates Biofuel Policy with New Amendments to Fast-Track Ethanol Blending Goal Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol Corn & Ethanol Prices in US Unavailability of Reliable, Exclusive Feedstock: A Major Challenge Non-Edible Oilseed Crops for Biofuel Production Favorable Policies to Augment Demand Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum Coatings: An Emerging Market Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of Succinic Acid Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics Percentage Share Breakdown by Material Type for 2023 Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers Market Barriers END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
