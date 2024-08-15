Renewable Chemicals Business Research Report 2023-2030: Developing Countries To Spearhead Future Prospects, Ethanol Spearheads Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Renewable Chemicals is estimated at US$94.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$204.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the renewable chemicals market is driven by several factors. Firstly, advancements in biotechnology and process engineering have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of producing renewable chemicals. Secondly, the increasing regulatory support and favorable government policies are accelerating market adoption. Thirdly, the rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is pushing industries to shift towards renewable chemicals. Lastly, the continuous depletion of fossil fuel reserves and the volatility of oil prices are compelling industries to seek alternative raw materials, further boosting the market for renewable chemicals. These drivers collectively ensure robust growth and innovation within the renewable chemicals sector.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Competitive Landscape

Renewable Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications

Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the Opportunities Ahead

Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-Based Materials and Chemicals

Regional Market Analysis

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based Chemical (t CO2/t of product))

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts

Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries

Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic

Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from Biomass

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

Researchers Eye on Conversion of Renewable Biomass to N-Acetylglucosamine

Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

India Updates Biofuel Policy with New Amendments to Fast-Track Ethanol Blending Goal

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry

Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol

Corn & Ethanol Prices in US

Unavailability of Reliable, Exclusive Feedstock: A Major Challenge

Non-Edible Oilseed Crops for Biofuel Production

Favorable Policies to Augment Demand

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Coatings: An Emerging Market

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of Succinic Acid

Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes

Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid

Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers

Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability

Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space

Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers

Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics Percentage Share Breakdown by Material Type for 2023

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

