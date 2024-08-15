Ethiopia implements health monitoring at entry points amid mpox outbreak in Africa

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ethiopia's Ministry of announced the implementation of intensified health monitoring and inspection measures across the country's border-crossing points and major international gateways in response to the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa. These enhanced measures are focused on checkpoints in three key Ethiopian regions: Oromia, Somali, and South Ethiopia. Additionally, similar precautions are being taken at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia's main international gateway and a crucial transit hub for travelers within Africa.



This announcement followed the declaration by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) that the mpox outbreak in Africa has reached the status of a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). The designation reflects the surge in cases across various African nations, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and response.



Kenya, which shares a border with Ethiopia, is among the four African countries that have reported mpox cases since mid-July, alongside Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda. The World Health Organization has identified these nations as newly affected by the outbreak. Despite this regional escalation, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health reported that there are currently no suspected or confirmed cases of mpox within the country.



To bolster its preparedness and response efforts, the Ethiopian Ministry has established a Public Health Disaster Coordination and Response Center. This center is designed to enhance national-level monitoring and coordination in response to the outbreak. The ministry has also urged citizens to promptly seek medical attention at local health facilities if they experience symptoms of mpox, given the disease's mode of transmission through human contact.

