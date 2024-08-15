Here's How Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS To Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent a cryptic

message a week after her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya engaged Sobhita Dhulipala. Sam headed to Instagram and posted a photo in a brown sweatshirt.

The outfit

included the words,

"Queen of Peace and Quiet". While smiling for the camera, the actress also wore sunglasses. She posted the photo alongside the song "Now We Are Free" by Leblanc.



Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions.“The finger and the song ,” a fan noticed.“The art of not giving a f,” added another.“Slay what we like,” added a third user.“This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for,” a fourth user said.

Also Read:

WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss as they cant stop admiring each other!

Check out the post below:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged last week. The pair exchanged rings in a ceremony allegedly conducted at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad. Family members attended the event exclusively.

Also Read:

Kangana Ranaut to QUIT acting? Actress reveal the TRUTH

Following the engagement, Nagarjuna said that Chaitanya was 'depressed' when he and Samantha chose to split up.“Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I! It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha left him very depressed. My boy doesn't show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again...Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly,” Nagarjuna told Times Now.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have declared their split in 2021. They confirmed their split on Instagram with a joint statement. Chay stated last year that the actors are now legally single. He has been believed to be dating Sobhita since 2022.

