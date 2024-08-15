Japanese authorities cease transport services in Tokyo ahead of Typhoon Ampil

(MENAFN) Japanese authorities have taken precautionary measures in anticipation of Typhoon Ampil, leading to significant disruptions in transport services across Tokyo and other areas. As the typhoon approaches, local have reported that both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have canceled hundreds of flights scheduled to and from Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports for Friday. This action reflects the severity of the weather conditions expected to impact the region.



Weather officials have forecast that Typhoon Ampil will bring heavy rain to Tokyo and its surrounding areas starting Thursday morning. The typhoon is anticipated to reach the Kanto-Koshin region by Friday morning, potentially causing severe weather disruptions. The East Japan Railway has responded to the anticipated impact by suspending train services in several regions, including Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku, and Yamagata, beginning Friday.



In a separate development, the Japanese government is expected to lift a week-long megaquake advisory that has been in place along the Pacific coast. This advisory was issued following a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern region last week. The lifting of the advisory signifies a return to normalcy after the significant seismic event.



Overall, the preparations and responses from authorities highlight the seriousness with which they are addressing the potential impacts of Typhoon Ampil and the recent earthquake. Travelers and residents are advised to stay updated on the latest information and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

