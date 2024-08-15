Japanese economy rallies in second quarter, fueling prospects of interest rate hikes

(MENAFN) Japan's posted a robust annual growth rate of 3.1% in the second quarter, significantly outpacing market expectations and marking a strong recovery from the recession experienced at the beginning of the year. This impressive growth was driven by a notable resurgence in private consumption, which has provided the of Japan (BOJ) with further justification for considering another interest rate hike in the near future. The central bank is optimistic that this economic momentum will contribute to achieving its 2% inflation target in a sustainable manner, following a rate increase last month as part of its ongoing efforts to unwind years of extensive monetary stimulus. The second-quarter growth figure not only surpassed the median market forecast of 2.1% but also followed an upwardly revised contraction of 2.3% in the first quarter, indicating a stronger-than-expected rebound in economic activity.



The official data released on Thursday also revealed a quarterly growth rate of 0.8%, exceeding the 0.5% growth anticipated by a poll. This positive outcome reflects the impact of rising real wages, which have bolstered private consumption, a critical component of Japan's economic output. Kazutaka Maeda, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, highlighted that the results demonstrate a recovering trend in private consumption, which had been a weak point in the economy over the past year. The resilience of consumer spending, especially after five consecutive quarters of decline, underscores the potential for continued economic expansion, despite the challenges posed by rising living costs and a weaker yen. This recovery in household consumption is seen as a vital factor supporting the BOJ's strategy and could lead to additional interest rate hikes, although the central bank is likely to proceed with caution given the potential impact on the yen.



Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economic output, grew by 1% in the second quarter, significantly outstripping the 0.5% increase that analysts had expected. This marks the first uptick in private consumption in five quarters, signaling a turning point for an economy that has been under pressure from rising living costs, partly attributed to higher import prices due to the yen's depreciation. The recovery in consumer spending is particularly noteworthy given the economic headwinds faced by Japanese households over the past year. As the BOJ weighs its options for further tightening monetary policy, the latest economic data suggest that Japan's economy is gaining momentum, although the central bank remains wary of the potential ramifications of further rate hikes on the currency and overall economic stability.



