Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of today's include the Spanish Championship, Libertadores, and South American Cup .



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Serie B, Brazilian Under-20, Brazilian Under-17, among others.



See times and where to watch today's football games live

Spanish Championship







2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe - ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:30 PM - Betis vs. Girona - ESPN 4 and Disney+





3:15 PM - Ajax vs. Panathinaikos - GOAT Channel





3:30 PM - Granada vs. Albacete - Disney+







7:00 PM - Nacional-URU vs. São Paulo - Paramount+

9:30 PM - Flamengo vs. Bolívar - ESPN and Disney+







7:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs. Belgrano - Paramount+



7:00 PM - Libertad vs. Sportivo Ameliano - ESPN 4 and Disney+

9:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro - Paramount+





7:00 PM - Fluminense U-17 vs. Atlético-MG U-17 - Sportv





9:00 PM - Operário-PR vs. Ituano - TV Brazil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere





9:30 PM - Internacional U-20 vs. Fluminense U-20 - Sportv





The Flamengo vs. Bolívar game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.





The Nacional-URU vs. São Paulo game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ at 7:00 PM.





The Athletico-PR vs. Belgrano game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ at 7:00 PM.







7:00 PM - Fluminense U-17 vs. Atlético-MG U-17 - Brazilian Under-17

9:30 PM - Internacional U-20 vs. Fluminense U-20 - Brazilian Under-20





9:00 PM - Operário-PR vs. Ituano - Brazilian Serie B







2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe - Spanish Championship



4:30 PM - Betis vs. Girona - Spanish Championship

7:00 PM - Libertad vs. Sportivo Ameliano - South American Cup







2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe - Spanish Championship



3:30 PM - Granada vs. Albacete - Spanish Championship (2nd Division)



4:30 PM - Betis vs. Girona - Spanish Championship



7:00 PM - Libertad vs. Sportivo Ameliano - South American Cup

9:30 PM - Flamengo vs. Bolívar - Copa Libertadores







7:00 PM - Nacional-URU vs. São Paulo - Copa Libertadores



7:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs. Belgrano - South American Cup

9:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro - South American Cup



Europa League (3rd Preliminary Round)Spanish Championship (2nd Division)Copa Libertadores (Round of 16)South American Cup (Round of 16)Brazilian Under-17Brazilian Serie BBrazilian Under-20Where to watch the Flamengo game live:What time is the São Paulo game?Which channel will broadcast the Athletico-PR game in the South American Cup?Pay TV BroadcastsSportvPremiereESPN 4Online Streaming PlatformsDisney+Paramount+No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Thursday, August 15.