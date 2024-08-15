Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of today's football include the Spanish Championship, Libertadores, and South American Cup .
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Serie B, Brazilian Under-20, Brazilian Under-17, among others.
See times and where to watch today's football games live
Spanish Championship
2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe - ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM - Betis vs. Girona - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Europa League (3rd Preliminary Round)
3:15 PM - Ajax vs. Panathinaikos - GOAT Channel
Spanish Championship (2nd Division)
3:30 PM - Granada vs. Albacete - Disney+
Copa Libertadores (Round of 16)
7:00 PM - Nacional-URU vs. São Paulo - Paramount+
9:30 PM - Flamengo vs. Bolívar - ESPN and Disney+
South American Cup (Round of 16)
7:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs. Belgrano - Paramount+
7:00 PM - Libertad vs. Sportivo Ameliano - ESPN 4 and Disney+
9:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro - Paramount+
Brazilian Under-17
7:00 PM - Fluminense U-17 vs. Atlético-MG U-17 - Sportv
Brazilian Serie B
9:00 PM - Operário-PR vs. Ituano - TV Brazil, GOAT Channel, and Premiere
Brazilian Under-20
9:30 PM - Internacional U-20 vs. Fluminense U-20 - Sportv
No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band this Thursday, August 15.
