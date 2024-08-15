'Badalta Kashmir': Kashmiri Youth's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chant On Independence Day Sets Internet Abuzz (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jammu and Kashmir erupted in patriotic celebrations as the region embraced India's 78th Independence Day with unprecedented enthusiasm, sparking a wave of reactions on social on Thursday. The streets of Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk were adorned with the Tricolour, with locals and security personnel joining forces to mark the occasion with pride.

The sight of the national flag flying high in areas once known for anti-India sentiment has left netizens in awe, with many expressing their amazement at the transformation.

"This is at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

This will hurt the entire INDI Alliance," remarked one user, highlighting the significance of the moment. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "Who could have imagined we would see these visuals at Lal Chowk? Happy Independence Day."

The change in the atmosphere was palpable, with one user noting, "You ask me, what has changed? I will show you, just a photo of a buzzing Lal Chowk." A fourth user added, "This is Lal Chowk today, in the same Lal Chowk where anti-India, pro-Pakistan slogans and flags were once normal. This is what Modi has done; this is what the abrogation of Cancer #Article370 has achieved."

As the celebrations continued, another user shared a touching story, saying, "My granny is over 85. Every year since 2019, I show her clips of the Tricolour flying in Srinagar and Lal Chowk, and each time, she tears up. She says she never imagined she'd see something like this in her lifetime. Swatantrata Diwas Ki Shubhkamnaaye!"

On the eve of Independence Day, the Kashmir Valley witnessed a series of 'Tiranga' rallies organized under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The streets were awash with the colours of the national flag as several events were held across the region.

In Srinagar, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a walkathon along the famous Dal Lake, led by IG Srinagar Sector Ajay Kumar Yadav. The 3-km walkathon, which commenced from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and concluded at ghat no. 13 on Boulevard Road, saw participation from CRPF personnel, including women from all battalions of the Srinagar Sector.

In the Batamaloo area, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organized a 'Tiranga' bike rally, while similar events took place in the districts of Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, and Shopian. One of the most striking events occurred in Baramulla's Watergam Rafiabad, where thousands gathered for a 'Tiranga' rally led by Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa. Participants carried a 2.5-km-long Tricolour, chanting slogans and singing patriotic songs as they marched through the streets.

Famous historical sites and monuments, including the Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag's Mattan area, were illuminated in the colours of the national flag, further adding to the festive spirit. Security has been heightened across the Kashmir Valley to ensure peaceful and incident-free Independence Day celebrations, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over the main function in Srinagar.

The celebrations in Kashmir have captured the nation's attention, with social media buzzing with reactions to the patriotic fervour displayed in the Valley. As one user aptly put it, "Lal Chowk Srinagar tonight, on the eve of #IndependenceDayIndia 2024. The wave of joy and celebration is evident as the crowd of locals enjoys the sight! This is called #BadaltaKashmir!!"

