Times Prime Serves Up Freedom\'S Flavor: 8000 Kg Of Ladoos For India\'S 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 13, 2024 - In a jubilant celebration of India\'s 78th Independence Day, Times Prime, India\'s premier lifestyle membership program, announced its latest campaign, \'Azaadi ka Swaad\', exclusively curated by Haldiram\'s under their my HR Loyalty Program. Partnering with leading delivery brand Zepto, this initiative promises to spread joy and festivity to millions of homes across the country.



In a delicious twist on tradition, Zepto Pass users ordering above Rs. 299 will receive a free box of special Haldiram\'s ladoos. This year, Times Prime is doubling down on its commitment, distributing a whopping 8000 kg of ladoos across six cities - twice the amount from last year\'s campaign. Thanks to Zepto\'s lightning-fast delivery, these sweet parcels of joy will reach homes in just 10 minutes. The campaign beautifully unites India\'s diversity through regional sweet specialties, bringing the nation together in a celebration of freedom and flavor.



Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, expressed: \"We\'re not just delivering sweets; we\'re sending out little boxes of joy and freedom. It\'s our way of bringing India\'s rich traditions to your doorstep in a modern, convenient pckage.\"



Kailash Agarwal, President- Retail, QSR at Haldiram\'s added: \"Partnering with Times Prime for \'Azaadi ka Swaad\' is an exciting opportunity for us to blend our traditional sweets with modern convenience. Our products have been a staple in Indian celebrations for generations, and we\'re eager to bring this taste of freedom to households across India.\" Haldiram\'s is also giving away free Reward Points under their Loyalty Program to all customers.



Zepto\'s young gun, Aadit Palicha, adds: \"We\'re known for our speed, but this time, we\'re delivering more than just products - we\'re bringing a slice of India\'s heritage to millions, and fast!\"



This Independence Day, Times Prime invites everyone to savor the taste of freedom. With perks worth up to Rs. 60,000 annually, Times Prime membership is the cherry on top of this sweet deal.

