Study Probes Mental Health Challenges Among Lower-Skilled Workers

Doha: The first study to look at mental issues among lower-skilled expatriate workers visiting outpatient psychiatry clinics in Qatar has shed light on psychiatric problems seen in clinics and will help with planning services and future research.

The study 'A national study of psychiatry outpatient visits by lower-skilled male migrant workers in Qatar' has been conducted at Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital (HMGH) of Hamad Medical Corporation.

The study aims to add to existing information by examining mental health issues in a specific expatriate group within a clear context of migration and the details were published in the recent issue of Qatar Medical Journal.



The study was conducted by Dr. Javed Latoo, Clinical Director for mental health services at HMGH and consultants attached to psychiatry department at HMC Dr. Ovais Wadoo, Dr. Yousaf Iqbal, Dr. Faisal Khan, Dr. Khizara Amin, Dr. Sami Ouanes, Dr. Shuja Reagu and Dr. Majid Alabdulla.

Their study has found that expatriate workers mostly face mental health issues related to depression and anxiety. Common challenges in treating these patients include sticking to medication and missing follow-up appointments.

The study responders were 376 lower-skilled manual expatriate workers referred to psychiatry outpatient clinics at HMGH between July 2019 and December 2020 for different reasons. Majority of them were between the age of 30 and 49 years. The study authors said,“More than two-thirds presented with anxiety or depressive disorders. More than half had a past psychiatric history. Psychological distress was linked to stressors such as limited social support, living away from family, financial stressors, family-related stressors, and work-related stress. One-fourth of the participants reported stress related to the pandemic. Half of them reported physical health comorbidities. Two-thirds were not compliant with treatment plans, and one-fourth was lost to follow-up.”