Clarios Announces The Launch Of Revolutionary Delkor Xev Batteries In Australia And New Zealand

- Amarpreet Ahuja, Country Head-Oceania, ClariosMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clarios, producer of one in three of the world's low-voltage car batteries, is proud to announce the launch of their new AGM batteries with xEV technology in Australia and New Zealand under the Delkor brand.These Delkor xEV batteries are specially optimised for extended energy throughput and power pulse support, addressing the unique demands of electric vehicles and hybrids.The AGM batteries with xEV are designed to work in tandem with high-voltage batteries, playing a critical role in the vehicle's power architecture.“The xEV is the natural extension of the Delkor battery range. Our focus and reputation of building vehicle batteries that deliver constant power and crucial safety features has been extended to the growing electric vehicle market,” said Amarpreet Ahuja, Country Head-Oceania, Clarios.Whether the vehicle is parked, in motion, or experiencing a system failure, these batteries ensure optimal performance and crucial safety functionalities.●Parked: The batteries start the car by engaging connectors for the high-voltage battery and power essential functions like entertainment and theft-protection.●Driving: They support low-voltage power needs for growing accessory loads and provide peak load support during heavy usage.●System Failure: In the event of a high-voltage system failure, the batteries maintain power to critical systems like steering and braking to ensure safe operation.Meeting Real-World Performance RequirementsUnlike traditional low-voltage batteries, the Clarios AGM with xEV overcomes several challenges:●Superior performance in key-off mode and surge load cycling.●Efficient recovery from deep discharge states.●Reliable power supply during emergencies.These batteries are engineered with a proprietary active material that offers resistance to wear out, precision-engineered plates for consistent cycling, and wrought alloy proprietary grids for durability under extreme conditions.A Legacy of Innovation and a Commitment to SustainabilityWith over 130 years of innovation, Clarios boasts the most efficient portfolio in the energy storage industry. The company operates 55 manufacturing, recycling, and distribution centres worldwide, emphasising its role as a pioneer in the circular economy.Clarios' batteries power one in three cars globally, making it the world's leading provider of sustainable energy storage solutions.AvailabilityThe AGM batteries with xEV by Clarios are now available across Australia and New Zealand through authorised dealers and service centres.About ClariosClarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. We power progress through ever-smarter solutions for virtually every kind of vehicle. With 17,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. Clarios is committed to sustainability and operational efficiency. We work to ensure up to 99% of battery materials are recovered, recycled and reused. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

