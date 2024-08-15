Scooty-Rider Killed In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Bandipora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 22-year-old scooty rider died in a road accident in Guroora village of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a vehicle hit the scooty in Guroora, resulting in critical injuries to the rider.

He was immediately shifted to district hospital Bandipora where he succumbed to injuries, he said.

The dead has been identified as Mehraj Ud din son of Javid Ahmad of Chitteybandy.