Delegation Of Military Attachés Visits Eastern Military Zone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation of military attachés accredited to the Kingdom on Wednesday visited the Eastern Military Zone.

The Zone Commander welcomed the visit as a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the vital work of the Border Guard units in securing and managing the Kingdom's borders, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The commander also outlined the General Command's commitment to advancing border security by equipping units with the latest state-of-the-art and equipment, noting that the border areas are increasingly challenged by organised attempts at infiltration and smuggling.

During the visit, the delegation observed the activities of the Border Guard units, including their patrols and electronic surveillance efforts.



At the end of the visit, the delegation commended the exceptional professionalism of the forces in maintaining security and stability in the border regions.