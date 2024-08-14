Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF): A Canadian Junior Mining Company On The Hunt For Nickel Riches

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The Trans-Hudson Orogeny (Corridor) stretches hundreds of kilometers across North America and includes a long history of successful mines, while remaining highly underexplored

Fathom Nickel owns the commanding land position in the Rottenstone Domain region of the Trans-Hudson Corridor, with 122,000+ highly prospective hectares Fathom Nickel projects include the past-producing Rottenstone Mine, multiple high-grade deposits that remain open in all-directions, mineralization that the company continues to prove via surveys and drilling

Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF)

is a Canadian junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. With a particular focus on the Rottenstone Domain of the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada, Fathom Nickel is actively exploring two key properties:

the Albert Lake Property and the Gochager Lake Property . Last month, Fathom Nickel added to its leading land position in the region with the acquisition of the 10,000+ hectare Friesen Lake Project located 40 kilometers southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine and 30 kilometers northwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is recognized worldwide for its expansiveness and massive potential for its yet untapped metal-rich ground. It trends from North Dakota in the U.S. through Saskatchewan where it veers east to include Northern Manitoba, and across Hudson's Bay to include the...

