Qatar Executive To Attend MEBAA Show 2024 From December 10-12 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Executive will be attending this year's MEBAA Show at the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) from December 10-12 this year.

The event organisers quoted Trevor Esling, vice president (Commercial) Qatar Executive as having said:“Qatar Executive is pleased to be attending this year's MEBAA Show, showcasing the latest addition to its fleet, the Gulfstream G700, which offers an exquisitely designed spacious interior, with exceptional range capabilities.

“Combined with unmatched personalised service by our staff, Qatar Executive is setting a new standard in private aviation. We look forward to showcasing our product and services to the attendees at the show later this year.”

MEBAA Show 2024, the region's leading business aviation event, will offer“unparalleled” opportunities to drive change across the industry. Renowned as a place to build new connections, highlight key launches and explore business opportunities, the 10th edition will cater to the growing demand for business travel in the region.

As a leading hub for private jets, the Middle East and North Africa witnessed a record number of movements last year (16,657 aircraft movements in 2023) , while the average net worth of private jet buyers in the Middle East is more than $1bn.

Ali Alnaqbi, founding and executive chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) said:“As the business aviation industry continues to evolve, the MEBAA Show remains a pivotal platform for fostering crucial connections and driving innovation.

“Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our efforts to enhance networking opportunities and provide deep insights into key trends, products, and services. This year's event will host global leaders, offering unique opportunities to share and gain knowledge, explore new business deals and forge paths that align with our shared vision of advancing the future of business aviation.”

A number of key regional and international operators are already confirmed to attend, including Saudia Private, Qatar Executive, Mukamalah Aviation Company and Jet Aviation.

For attending VIPs and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs), the“Platinum Guest Programme” will provide an unparalleled visiting experience, with a dedicated concierge service, premium lounge access, fast-track entry and the opportunity to schedule private jet visits.

Guests will also enjoy access to the luxury boulevard, located amidst the stunning private jet display, providing a prime stage to engage with luxury brands.

