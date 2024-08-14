Israeli Closure Of Rafah Crossing Leads To Over 1,000 Deaths In Gaza Latest Death Toll: 40,000

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 15 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 1,000 deaths have been reported in the Gaza Strip, due to the Israeli regime's ongoing closure of the Rafah crossing, for over 100 days, the Gaza office said, yesterday.

Ismail Thawabteh, head of the office, told a press at Al-Aqsa Hospital, in central Gaza that, the Israeli regime's restriction on for 25,000 patients and wounded individuals seeking abroad, has led to more than 1,000 deaths in the past 100 days.

Thawabteh warned that, the remaining individuals face the threat of death due to the denial of their access to medical treatment.

Thawabteh held both the Israeli regime and the U.S. administration, responsible for the severe consequences of the Rafah crossing closure, including the hindrance of medical supplies, health delegations, and humanitarian aid.

The crossing has been closed since the regime army announced the imposition of its control over the Palestinian side, on May 7.

Situated between Gaza and Egypt, the Rafah crossing is the main gateway for transporting those injured and patients for treatment abroad, and delivering humanitarian and relief assistance into the enclave.

Since Oct 7, last year, the Israeli regime has been waging a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has led to the death of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to health authorities in Gaza.– NNN-WAFA