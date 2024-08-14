Three People Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli warplanes attacked Marjayoun and Blida towns in southeast Lebanon on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding five others, according to Lebanese medical sources.

Two people were killed and four others sustained life-threatening wounds in Marjayoun while a one person was killed and another one wounded in Blida.

Reporting the casualties tonight, the Public Emergency Operations Center of the of Health noted that these are preliminary figures that could be changed later on.

The Israeli occupation forces launched airstrikes and artillery bombardment on Ayta Ash-Shaab and Houla town in southern Lebanon, inflicting heavy material damage, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese resistance groups fired volleys Katyusha missiles into the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese borders. (pickup previous)

