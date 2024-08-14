Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) Launches New Hub In Detroit, Michigan In Partnership With Code313

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PLAYA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is excited to announce the launch of its newest hub in Detroit, Michigan, in partnership with Code313. This collaboration represents a significant expansion of UEL's mission to bring top-tier esports experiences to communities across the United States, with a focus on youth development and bridging the digital divide.

About the Detroit Hub: The Detroit UEL hub, powered by Code313, will be a vibrant center for esports activities in the heart of Michigan. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a venue for UEL pro players to compete in regular season and playoff matches. Additionally, the hub will be open to gamers of all levels, providing opportunities for try-outs, combines, and participation in mini-tournaments such as 'Friday Night Fights' and 'Hub vs Hub' battles. Players will have the chance to win prizes, enter sweepstakes, and much more, making this hub a key destination for the esports community in Detroit.

Code313: Code313 is dedicated to helping young people grow into healthy, educated, and workforce-ready adults. Focused on youth aged 7-17, Code313 provides essential skills that bridge the digital divide, including hands-on coding experiences, enrichment camps, and workshops. These programs are designed to foster career readiness, workforce development, and access to viable broadband, empowering Detroit's youth with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.

Titus Walker, CEO of UEL, shared his excitement about the new partnership:“We are thrilled to partner with Code313 to launch our newest UEL hub in Detroit. This hub is not just a place to play; it's a place where young people can develop critical skills, build character, and take steps toward their dream careers. By combining esports with education and workforce development, we're creating a space where the future of gaming and the future of our youth come together in a powerful way.”

About Code313: Code313 is a youth development organization based in Detroit, Michigan, focused on bridging the digital divide for children aged 7-17. Through hands-on coding experiences, enrichment camps, and workshops, Code313 equips young people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the modern workforce. For more information, visit .

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL): UEL is a professional esports league with 14 teams based in the USA. Established five years ago, UEL is dedicated to creating the largest and most diverse gaming community, offering secure esports experiences for all ages and skill levels. Unlike leagues focused solely on elite gamers, UEL caters to the 99% who enjoy playing multiple games across various genres, including fighting, shooting, racing, strategy, and sports. For more information, visit ultimateendgamersleague.

