Evelyn Castillo-Bach Announces Intent To Run For Governor Of Florida In 2026

- Evelyn Castillo-BachPEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evelyn Castillo-Bach of the City of Pembroke Pines in Broward County has announced her intention to run for Governor of Florida in 2026."I am a long-time registered Independent voter who intends to run as a Democrat. At this pivotal moment in the history of Florida and our country -- I feel it is my duty to actively work on 'Making Florida Better' for all its citizens," stated Castillo-Bach.Evelyn, as she prefers to be called, has been a Florida resident since 1998. She was born and raised in New York City. Evelyn only learned to speak English when she was in 4th grade. Her mom immigrated to the United States from Cuba in 1948. Her dad was born and raised in Puerto Rico.Evelyn became a teen mom at age 19, not married. She graduated cum laude from university with a study focus in cultural anthropology and biomedical sciences. Her M.S. (Master of Science) degree is from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.Evelyn is the mother of three sons:- The youngest son is an aerospace engineer working in Munich, Germany. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.- Evelyn's middle son graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in New York. He was an aspiring opera singer and film director. In May 2016 he succumbed to an epileptic seizure which caused catastrophic brain damage. His organs were donated.- Evelyn's first-born son was sentenced to Life in prison in 2001 in Miami-Dade County. He has maintained his innocence.Evelyn and her husband Peter Bach have been together for nearly 30 years. Peter is a Danish national educated in Denmark and a lawyer who works in post-war countries focused on rule of law, security issues and human rights. He earned his Master of Laws (LLM) at the American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C.Evelyn sees a bright future for Florida and its citizens:"I am an optimist. Florida is a beautiful State. The nature and climate is fantastic. Many do well here. But all Floridians also see and know that we have too many Floridians -- good people, hard working people -- who are barely making it or not making it at all," stated Castillo-Bach.Evelyn is currently the Executive Director of Balanced Justice Network - Changing the System . The organization founded in August of 2023 advocates for criminal justice reform, second chances, and transparency in plea bargains and sentencing.Information related to Evelyn's views are available at the website: Evelyn for GovernorContact Us :

