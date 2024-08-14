Ehfaaz Transforms Waste, Boosting UAE's Global Sustainability Leadership

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE's proactive of the circular economy, particularly through initiatives like the National Circular Policy, Ne'ma, and the Year of Sustainability, sets a benchmark for global sustainability efforts said, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, Co-founder and CEO of Ehfaaz.

Dubai-headquartered, Ehfaaz is fully aligned with this vision, actively contributing to Dubai Municipality's waste diversion goals and the D33 Agenda's sustainable growth targets.“As we transition from COP28 to COP29, Ehfaaz remains committed to transforming waste into valuable resources, reinforcing the UAE's leadership in global sustainability,” said Aliyu.

The startup's five-year - 2019-2023 - journey, as outlined in the Impact Report and released in H1 2024, highlights a growing shift toward responsible waste management.

Ehfaaz's End-of-Life Emissions Impact Report was tailored specifically to 23 waste streams from the FMCG industry. The startup aims to encourage more businesses in the UAE to adopt sustainable recycling practices.

In a bid to reduce its ecological footprint, Ehfaaz has embarked on digitising its entire operations. This significant move aligns with the company's commitment to environmental responsibility and the promotion of a circular economy.

The shift to a paperless system not only demonstrates Ehfaaz's dedication to environmental stewardship but also reflects its forward-thinking approach in adopting technology for a greener tomorrow.“With the momentum from the UAE's Year of Sustainability and Ne'ma, we anticipate increased citizen and corporate responsibility. We expect a deeper integration of circular economy principles, particularly with the potential introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). This shift will drive resource efficiency, and sustainable consumption habits, and support Dubai Municipality's landfill diversion targets, furthering the UAE's sustainability agenda,” said Aliyu.

Top priorities for Ehfaaz in H1 2025 include expanding waste processing capabilities and product range, tapping into the Dh6 billion opportunity from wasted food annually. Enhancing AI and data-driven solutions to offer more value to business partners.“While Dubai remains central, we are exploring opportunities to expand beyond the UAE, aligning with the D33 vision for economic diversification and global sustainability,” said Aliyu.

Ehfaaz experienced significant growth - from H1 2023 to H1 2024 - driven by increased demand for sustainable solutions and alignment with the UAE's circular economy policy.“We have expanded our team and expect continued momentum through 2024. As the UAE embraces the Year of Sustainability and progresses toward COP28 and COP29 objectives, we are optimistic about our growth trajectory, confident in delivering value both for the environment and our business,” Aliyu said.