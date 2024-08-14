The Chill Brothers Prepare For Their Third Consecutive Year In The Lennox Feel The Love Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local HVAC Dealer Gears Up to Support Their Community with a Third Year of Participation in Lennox Feel the Love Program.

- Ryan Mauldin, Director of Operations HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading HVAC in Texas, are thrilled to announce their participation in the Lennox Feel the Love program for the third year in a row. This initiative, started by Lennox Industries, aims to provide quality heating and cooling equipment to deserving families and individuals across North America at no cost to them.“We are so blessed to be able to take part in Lennox Feel the Love for the 3rd year in a row,” said Ryan Mauldin, Director of Operations.“Having the ability and acting on our desire to help our community truly fills my heart with joy. I am honored to be a Chill Brother, and I can't wait for the install!”Lennox Feel the Love is an annual event held in October, where Lennox partners with local HVAC dealers to provide and install heating or cooling equipment at no cost to selected recipients. These recipients are nominated by their communities for their selflessness and dedication to others."As a veteran and the Service Manager for The Chill Brothers, I'm incredibly excited to be participating in Lennox Feel the Love for a third year,” said Troy Pope, Service Manager.“It's an honor to give back to the community and help another deserving family or individual this year. We can't wait to make a difference once again!"Over the past two years, The Chill Brothers have installed HVAC systems for several families, improving their indoor air quality and ensuring comfort in their homes. The company's team of skilled technicians and staff volunteer their time and expertise, demonstrating their commitment to community service and excellence in the HVAC industry.The Chill Brothers invite communities nationwide to nominate deserving individuals and families in need of a new HVAC system. Nominations close on August 31st and can be submitted through the Feel the Love page on their website.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and are recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.ABOUT LENNOX FEEL THE LOVEThe Lennox Feel the Love program is a nationwide initiative dedicated to helping families and individuals facing challenging circumstances by providing them with free heating and cooling equipment. Since its inception, the program has touched the lives of thousands of people, ensuring their homes are safe and comfortable during extreme weather conditions. Learn more at

