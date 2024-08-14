Security Stock Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Rallies On Patent News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including security and tech reports on trading for Digital Ally, (NASDAQ: DGLY ) (the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security.

The stock has rallied since reports of a patent grant have emerged in the but there is no official press release from the Company as of this report.

The stock moved yesterday after market and has staged a big run today for investors, currently trading at $1.5200, up 0.6791, gaining 80.2813% on volume of over 81 Million shares. The stock has a morning high of $1.83.

Google search:

Tracking and analysis of drivers within a fleet of vehicles

Justia

> patent

18 hours ago - A system for tracking a fleet of vehicles and analyzing a driver associated with the fleet of vehicles. The system includes a monitoring ...

A system for tracking a fleet of vehicles and analyzing a driver associated with the fleet of vehicles. The system includes a monitoring engine for receiving information from a vehicle-tracking device associated with a vehicle of the fleet. A mapping engine displays, to a user, an icon indicative of an incident on a map. A video repository engine receives video data from a video camera associated with the vehicle and associates an incident video with the icon. A driver analysis engine obtains the incident information associated with a plurality of drivers and analyzes the incident information associated with the driver to generate a driver profile. The driver analysis engine compares the driver with corresponding drivers in the same and other fleets.

