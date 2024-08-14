Iconic Females In Video Game History: Most Influential Characters Ranked

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study has revealed the most influential female game characters of all time, and the iconic Princess Peach tops the ranking.

CS gambling site Clash gathered a list of famous female video game characters and used search volume data in the US to analyze and rank the most popular. Each character's average monthly search volume was ordered from highest to lowest to reveal the ranking.

Topping the ranking and being crowned the best female video game character of all time is Princess Peach from Nintendo's Mario franchise, accumulating 290,483 searches on average every month. Princess Peach, princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, is the top searched-for in 48 states.

The runner-up for the best female video game character is Chun-Li from Capcom's Street Fighter, with 210,458 average monthly searches. Chun-Li, expert martial artist and Interpol officer thirsty for revenge, is Hawaii's favorite character.

In third place is Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, with 179,471 searches on average each month. Lara Croft is the main protagonist of the franchise and a highly intelligent archaeologist. Massachusetts Googles her a staggering 4,166 times a month.

Lilith from Diablo 4 is in fourth place, with 147,770 average monthly searches. Lilith is the antagonist in the game, an evil demon that wants to destroy both heaven and hell with her army of demons that the player must defeat. Texans love this villain, searching for her 14,789 times a month.

Fifth place belongs to Bayonetta, the protagonist from the game series Bayonetta, with 112,773 searches a month on average. She is a powerful and skilled Umbra Witch, with remarkable talent in the bullet arts. Californian gamers Google Bayonetta the most, a staggering 26,979 times every month.

Karlach, from Baldur's Gate 3, places sixth with 96,948 average monthly searches. She is classed as a Tiefling barbarian, benefitting from skills like rage and unarmored defense, who has escaped from hell and from archdevil Zariel. Washington and Oregon fans are looking up Karlach the most every month.

In seventh place is Shadowheart, also from Baldur's Gate 3, gathering 84,125 monthly searches on average. The half-elf cleric character is a loyal worshipper of the goddess Shar.

Ada Wong, with 75,252 average monthly searches, is in eighth place. Ada was introduced as an antiheroine in Resident Evil 2, where she is a spy and works for the game's antagonists - but makes up her own rules.

In ninth place, with 66,793 monthly searches on average, is Tifa Lockhart from the Final Fantasy series. Despite her sweet and reserved personality, Tifa has an agile and rigorous combat technique.

Finally, Kitana from Mortal Kombat places tenth, accumulating an average of 66,351 searches every month. Princess of Edenia, Kitana is known for her iconic and powerful combos - a strong and almost unbeatable opponent as she combines her magic and lethal moves.

Gabriele Asaro, Head of SEO and Research at Clash , has commented on the findings:

"These findings perfectly outline the evolution and scope of female characters in video games. From the adorable and cozy Princess Peach sitting at the top, down to tough and powerful fighters like Chun-Li and Kitana, the smart and ambitious Lara Croft and evil villains like Lilith.

"In 2024, it is important that gamers are not faced with the same stereotype of women in video games. Now, the most influential female characters are not just sexualized romantic interests, but protagonists, villains, soldiers and complex beings with their own personalities, origins and quests separate from male characters, instead of just accessories or side characters."

Methodology

Monthly average search volume data was taken from Google Keyword Planner based on searches over the last 12 months in the US to reveal the rankings.

214 of the most popular female video game characters according to sources around the internet (including ) were analyzed based on searches for:



[Character] [Character] + video game character

The combined search volume for each character's terms was calculated, and then used to rank the characters from highest number of average monthly searches to lowest.