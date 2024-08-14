(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia has embarked on a pivotal project: constructing its first domestically built frigate, the Strategic Surface (PES).



The Colombian naval flagship, the ARC“Gloria,” hosted the signing of this contract, vital for national defense. Key national and international stakeholders participated, signaling broad support.



Designed after Damen's Shipyear SIGMA 10514 model, the PES frigate will boost Colombia's warfare capabilities.



It equips for anti-air, surface, and submarine operations, and features advanced electronic warfare capabilities.



This new frigate will replace older models, thus modernizing Colombia's maritime defense effectively.







Initiated in September 2022, the project's strategic agreement outlines construction, testing, and deployment phases.



Financially supported by the Colombian government, it involves a significant investment of nearly 1.6 trillion Colombian pesos (approximately $410 million).



Additionally, over $66 million has been allocated for advanced systems. These investments underscore a deep commitment to enhancing national security and sovereignty.



This initiative not only elevates Colombia's naval capabilities but also stimulates the local shipbuilding industry.

Colombia Charts a New Course in Naval Defense with First Domestically Built Frigate

By fostering technological transfer and developing expertise, Colombia positions itself as a significant regional defense player.



This enhances its capacity to safeguard maritime interests and contributes to regional stability.



This investment in naval technolog and infrastructure marks Colombia's proactive approach in securing maritime borders and enhancing defense capabilities.



It promises to reshape its strategic influence in the region, reinforcing its position as a key player in regional and maritime security.

MENAFN14082024007421016031ID1108555855